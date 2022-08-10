For Rohitashv Gour, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' has been a learning experience

MUMBAI :Actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in the popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' shares that he has learnt a lot over the years.

"As an actor, I learned the dialogues that we get in the script and the punches that are there, how we can enact those with correct timings for the audiences so that they laugh at every dialogue and don't miss the fun."

He added: "Though if it gets off beat sometimes, people still laugh. Another thing I have learnt is how slowly while talking we can make people laugh is an art. This trend was left behind and everyone was doing comedy at a fast pace, but in 'Bhabiji' I broke the trend and even the director and writer said that we should do comedy at a slow pace too for all."

There was a time while doing the show when Rohitashv was going through a rough patch in his personal life but still finished his work commitments.

"Troubles are common to everyone. When my father died, I was shooting here and in the back of my mind I was remembering my father, but I focused on my comic timing as I had to deliver my dialogues with dedication," he added.

A show like this that makes people laugh without cracking double meaning jokes is rare. "Today's time is quite different. We should not do much of preaching in comedy and talk about today's time. If we don't match the standard then people will not focus on you as there is other content available," he explained.

Going to the set for a TV actor is a daily job. On how he breaks the monotony, the actor, "To break this monotony we should take breaks from time to time. Whenever we get gaps in between the shooting schedules, travel and having fun with our families."

"Along with that we should watch good content on OTT and learn new things and grow as an actor," he said.

SOURCE-IANS