Rohitashv Gour shot for Dunki in a moment’s notice from Rajkumar Hirani

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 21:00
Manmohan Tiwari

MUMBAI: Popular for his iconic character Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Rohitashv Gour has carved a niche for himself in Television and Bollywood. His exceptional comic timing has solidified his position as a talented actor in the entertainment industry. Recently, Gour made a notable appearance in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki by essaying the character of a deceptive Visa Agent. In a candid revelation, he shares intriguing details about how he grabbed the role.

Speaking about his involvement in the Shahrukh Khan starrer film, Rohitashv Gour revealed, "It's hard to believe, but this turned out to be one of the most significant opportunities that came to me after a surprisingly short wait. Interestingly, it all unfolded in one day. I am shooting for my show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' in Naigaon. Due to the extensive commute, I usually stay in an apartment near the set and only head back to my home in Goregaon during my off days. We were to shoot the next day, but I unexpectedly received news in the morning that we had a week off on set. I decided to utilize this break by spending time with my family and heading home. On my way, I received a call from Rajkumar Hirani Ji, who asked about my whereabouts. I informed him that I was en route home, and he suggested I head directly to Goregaon's Filmcity without elaborating further. Upon reaching there, I was astonished to witness a massive set bustling with thousands of people. Mr Hirani then informed me that they were filming a scene with a well-known theatre artist from Punjab who was meant to portray a character that day but couldn't make it for some reason. It was the film's inaugural day of shooting, and Mr. Hirani was determined not to halt the production. Since it was the film's first day and Rajkumar Hirani Ji didn't want any disruptions, he immediately thought of me due to our past collaborations. Raju sir then offered me the role of Laltu, a counterfeit Punjabi visa agent in his film 'Dunki.' I gladly accepted the impactful role. He briefed me about the character and the scene, allowing me to practice my Punjabi accent. After the shoot, Rajkumar ji graciously sent a large bouquet to my house, expressing his gratitude. It was a kind gesture."

Talking about his equation with Rajkumar Hirani, the actor reminisced, "I first met him back in 1997 when I arrived in Mumbai to audition for one of his shows on DD1. Unfortunately, that show never made it to the screen. However, Rajkumar assured me of future opportunities in his projects, and 'Dunki' is one such instance. I collaborated with Hirani ji on one of his renowned anthology series, 'The Bestsellers,' where I played a leading role. Our bond remains strong to this day. The day of shooting for 'Dunki' was a delightful experience. Hirani Ji introduced me to Abhijat Joshi, the film's writer, and Taapsee Pannu. I was pleasantly surprised when Taapsee mentioned recognizing me from 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' and being an avid viewer of the show. It was beyond my imagination that I would land a role in such a significant film, and everything unfolded so swiftly (laughs). It was truly an amazing coincidence and an exhilarating experience for me."

Watch Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 PM every Monday to Friday!

Manmohan Tiwari Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Rohitashv Gour Rajkumar Hirani Dunki Shahrukh Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Back in the Spotlight: Bollywood Icons Set for Spectacular Comebacks in 2024!
MUMBAI: The curtain falls on 2023, and as Bollywood enthusiasts gear up for the cinematic journey that 2024 promises,...
Must Read! Bollywood's Leading Men of 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Grand Comeback to Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' Triumph"
MUMBAI: The year 2023 has proven to be a stellar one for Bollywood, with leading men making remarkable contributions to...
Congratulations! Saheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome second daughter?
MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh won several hearts with his totally different avatar in Star Bharat's popular drama series Woh...
Wow! Mona Singh reflects on how 2023 has been her year, read more
MUMBAI: Actor Mona Singh had a fantastic year with all her 3 releases including, Made In Heaven 2, Kaala Paani, and...
Rohitashv Gour shot for Dunki in a moment’s notice from Rajkumar Hirani
MUMBAI: Popular for his iconic character Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Rohitashv Gour...
Did You Know! Director Sriram Raghavan Chooses Vijay Sethupathi Over Saif Ali Khan for Merry Christmas - Here's Why!
MUMBAI: As the buzz around the 2024 release, Merry Christmas, continues to build, director Sriram Raghavan sheds light...
Recent Stories
Zayed Khan
Woah! Back in the Spotlight: Bollywood Icons Set for Spectacular Comebacks in 2024!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saheer
Congratulations! Saheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome second daughter?
Vandana
Star Plus Show Artists Reveal Their New Year Plan With Us! Deets Inside
Samridhii
Must Read! Samridhii Shukla Opens Up About Meeting Pranali Rathod and Transitioning into 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Role
Ashutosh Kulkarni
Actors reveal their festive New Year plans!
Aishwarya
Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma finally breaks silence on her ex – boyfriend Rahul Sharma, who claims to have been married to her; reveals the real reason for their break up
Malaika Arora
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sreerama Chandra amazes everyone with his performance in heels