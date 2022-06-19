Role Play: Karan V Grover plays a movie superstar in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

Popular TV actor Karan V. Grover, who was in the news recently for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal, is all set to feature in new show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 13:15
Karan V Grover

MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Karan V. Grover, who was in the news recently for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal, is all set to feature in new show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

He will be seen in the role of superstar Ritesh Malhotra.

Karan says: "I play a movie star in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'. It's a love story between Ritesh Malhotra, that is me, and Indu, played by Sayli Salunkhe."

"It's about how the love for a child brings us together, how she looks after a child singlehandedly being the mother and the father both."

The 'Udaariyaan' actor adds: "When I come into the picture all the chemistry leads to a new love story being formed between Ritesh and Indu and how the child's father then eventually brings about all the changes in the relationship between these three. That is the story of 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'."

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

SOURCE : IANS 

Karan V. Grover Poppy Jabbal Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Ritesh Malhotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 13:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Samara Tijori: We tend to ridicule a truth-teller
MUMBAI : Actress Samara Tijori who is playing the central character in the upcoming web series 'Masoom' says her...
Akashdeep Arora's 'Masoom' character struggles with internal conflicts
MUMBAI : Actor Akashdeep Arora, who started his acting journey with short form digital sketches, will be soon seen...
Prachi Desai praises Naga Chaitanya, shares a photo with him
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Prachi Desai thanked director Vikram and Naga Chaitanya for making her experience working on...
Vikrant Massey chuffed about shooting 'Sector 36' in Delhi
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is excited to start work on his new project 'Sector 36' in the national capital...
Congratulations! Pravisht Mishra is the Insta King of the week
MUMBAI : When your favourite celebrity graces your account with captivating photographs or behind-the-scenes shots, it...
Congratulations! Hina Khan is the Insta Queen of the Week
As we are near the end of yet another eventful week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress...
Recent Stories
prachi
Prachi Desai praises Naga Chaitanya, shares a photo with him
Latest Video