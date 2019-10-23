Romanch Mehtha joins Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about actress Sonia Singh entering Dangal’s popular supernatural show Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam (Read Here: Sonia Singh to play the negative lead in Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam).



Now, we have heard that actor Romanch Mehtha, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, has been roped in for the show. He will also play a shape-shifting snake, who happens to be brother of Sonia’s character. Along with Sonia, even Romanch will play a negative role.



Romanch confirmed being a part of the show.



Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam is produced by Triangle Films and stars Nikita Sharma as a naagin along with Abhimanyu Chaudhary, Jatin Bharadwaj, and Manish Khanna in pivotal roles.