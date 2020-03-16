Romantic! Gear up for yet another romantic dance performance by AbhiRa in YRKKH, Deets inside

Abhimanyu and Akshara argue with each other over texting. Suhasini talks about the importance of marriage and asks Akshara to make decisions wisely.

Abhimanyu and Akshara

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.    

As we have seen, AbhiRa are not on good terms with each other and are trying to mend things between them. Likewise, Fans are eagerly waiting for their reconciliation. Here is an amazing update as fans are going to witness a romantic dance performance by the love birds. Take a look at this picture.  

Kairav is about to leave with her but Akshara lashes out at both of them. Later, Harsh says that Akshara doesn't have the guts to support him.

Later, Abhimanyu and Akshara argue with each other over texting. Suhasini talks about the importance of marriage and asks Akshara to make decisions wisely.

However as they again get into an argument, Abhimanyu gets furious and asks her not to come back.

How will Akshara and Abhimanyu come closer again? 

