Romantic! Sasural Simar Ka 2: Simar and Aarav shared something that has never happened onscreen

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s gripping tale has kept the audiences hooked to their television screens. The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Sad! Aditi and Gagan’s love story ends on sad note

Radhika Muthukumar and Avinash Mukherjee who plays the character of Simar Narayan Oswal and Aarav Oswal are couples in the show. Their onscreen chemistry is loved by viewers. In the video we see them having love-filled moments together but fans demand that they should have such moments on screen too.

Check out the video:

Fan are loving their bond with each other both on screen and off camera. And are hoping that things get better for them soon.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: WOAH! Rana defeated by Simar and Aditi’s joint efforts

Currently, in the show, we see that Simar saves Aditi from the trap. However, they still fail to stop the wedding because when Aditi comes home, Geetanjali asks her to come to the wedding mandap. And that’s when Mayank and Aditi finally get married while Simar stands upset. In the upcoming episode, you will see Aditi and Gagan’s love story ending with a sad note. Mayank and Aditi take the wedding rounds. Will Gagan make a comeback to bring their love story back to life?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com