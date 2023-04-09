Romiit Raaj on being part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Have been waiting to work with Rajan Shahi since 15 years

MUMBAI: Actor Romiit Raaj says that he feels blessed to have got the chance to be part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. He adds that he has always wanted to work with Rajan Shahi. “I have been wanting to work with Rajan Sir for the last 15 years and a few weeks back, I got a call to come to the office. I never thought he would offer me a show. I just went to meet him, when he told me about the role of Bobby. I was so overwhelmed.

On a personal note, it was a very emotional moment for me as my parents were looking forward to seeing me in the DKP Show,” he says. He adds, “I lost both my parents very early in life and I feel it's their blessings and God's kindness that I was chosen for Bobby's role. I had the good fortune of getting directed by Rajan Sir on the sets of Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyan in 2006-2007 for Zee TV, produced by Creative Eye. I have learnt a lot from Rajan Sir on the sets. I just listen to him when he is narrating a scene to his direction team or cameraman. It's a master class. I am looking forward to the show and giving my best to entertain the audience. I am very happy that I am playing a positive, chilled-out young man in the show, who is very stylish, has swag, and has 20 million followers on social media. People follow him for his lifestyle and traits.”

