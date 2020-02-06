Romit Raj loses his father

MUMBAI: Actor Romit Raj has lost his father. Mr. Raviraj Parashar passed away yesterday.

Not much is known about the cause of his death. The chautha ceremony of will be held on 8th February 2020.

May Mr. Parashar's soul rest in peace and his family have the strength to deal with this difficult time.

On the professional front, Romit was last seen in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. He is also well known for playing KD Pathak's (Ronit Roy) assistant in Sony TV's Adaalat.

Credits: India Forums