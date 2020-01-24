News

Ronit Roy roped in for Dharma Productions’ next!

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2020 02:04 PM

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one of the most talented actors and has been appreciates for the kind of work he has done in television and films.

Be it supporting character roles or negative roles, Roy has proved his mettle with each project that he is a part of. Off late, the actor has been busy shooting a lot of upcoming Bollywood films like Shamshera and Hungama 2 and will also be seen in ALT Balaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 4. 

Well, the latest we hear is that Ronit has bagged yet another interesting Dharma project in his kitty. Roy will be seen alongside Arjun Reddy fame Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in upcoming film Fighter. Popular producer and filmmaker Karan Johar has joined hands with Telugu film producer and director Puri Jagannadh for an interesting project and it will mark the debut of Vijay in Hindi films. 

The actor took to social media to share the news.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums

