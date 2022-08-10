Roopam Sharma VOWS Revenge on Teri Meri Doriyaann co-star Himanshi Parashar; what happened?

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.
Roopam Sharma VOWS Revenge on Teri Meri Doriyaann co-star Himanshi Parashar; what happened?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Currently, we see that Angad is quite taken with Seerat and keeps getting into fights over misunderstandings with Sahiba.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry tries to win over Seerat but is now impressed with Keerat

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

Now, we see that while Seerat aka Roopam Sharma was taking a little nap, it was captured and broadcasted by Sahiba or Himanshi Parashar and this seems to have upset Roopam.

The actress has claimed that this will not be forgotten and shall be continued!

Check out!

So, how do you think will Roopam exact her revenge?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Previously we saw that Seerat impresses Angad and that Brars are all set to get them married.

Garry meanwhile has set his sights on Seerat as he wants Angad to not get everything he wants every single time.

He thus comes to save Seerat from goons who are eve-teasing her and thus tries to impress her. But before he could even do anything Keerat makes a heroic entry and beats all the goons to a pulp.

Garry is now super impressed with Keerat’s moves.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba doesn't reveal how she got hurt, Keerat wants her to take a stand for herself

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

About Author

