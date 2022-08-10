Roopam Sharma VOWS Revenge on Teri Meri Doriyaann co-star Himanshi Parashar; what happened?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Currently, we see that Angad is quite taken with Seerat and keeps getting into fights over misunderstandings with Sahiba.

Now, we see that while Seerat aka Roopam Sharma was taking a little nap, it was captured and broadcasted by Sahiba or Himanshi Parashar and this seems to have upset Roopam.

The actress has claimed that this will not be forgotten and shall be continued!

Meanwhile on the show, Previously we saw that Seerat impresses Angad and that Brars are all set to get them married.

Garry meanwhile has set his sights on Seerat as he wants Angad to not get everything he wants every single time.

He thus comes to save Seerat from goons who are eve-teasing her and thus tries to impress her. But before he could even do anything Keerat makes a heroic entry and beats all the goons to a pulp.

Garry is now super impressed with Keerat’s moves.

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!