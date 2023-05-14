Roshan Kapoor on being part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: There was pressure to play a funny character well

Actor Roshan Kapoor, who plays the role of Maahir in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, says that he felt the pressure of his performance initially. The actor is playing a comic character and Roshan admits that it’s not easy to make people laugh.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 13:15
MUMBAI:“It’s my first show with Balaji so, yes, there was pressure to play a funny character well. It’s an important character and requires a lot of screen presence. Yes, the pressure was there as to make someone laugh isn’t easy. You should have that punch and timings. There can be technical issues or if someone fumbles then you have to do another take. So again, you have to bring that comic timing and it gets tough. So, what I did before sleeping was that I watched some comedy like Kapil Sharma’s show. I like his show a lot. I also watched Hum Paanch starring Ashok Saraf Ji and Laxmikant's movies. I have also seen the movies of Johny Lever sir or if I didn’t have much time I used to watch videos on YouTube for 5-10 minutes and that’s how I prepared myself. I used to read the script and create my own lines. I used to discuss it with the director and he used to say yes. My character name is Maahir who is a very humble character and does not know much about the world. He is so involved in himself and he loves to eat. Whoever made him eat some good food he used to be on his side. He gels well with all the family members. Maahir loves Pihu a lot and he wants to marry her ( Pooja Banerjee). Pihu also shows that she loves Maahir but he scolds and insults him. Our marriage was about to happen but Raghav ( Ranndeep R Rai ) and  Prachi (Neeti Taylor) and Angad ( Leenesh Mattoo) planned it. People are loving this character. I am also enjoying it and I am really happy to go on sets,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor says that showbiz was something that was always a dream for him and he always wanted to get into this profession. “I have loved acting since childhood and my father also wanted me to become an actor. He always told me he would make me a hero. During the annual days in school, I used to do plays and get prizes and applause. I used to feel very happy and used to think that, yes, I can do acting. My friends used to play cricket but me and my other friends used to play shooting. We used to pretend that the construction brick was a camera and one of my friends used to put that on his shoulder and I used to act. It was so much fun. When I had thought of acting during my childhood, I used to tell my mom and dad that I want to become a hero and that time on television there used to come a show called hero number 1 of Govinda Ji. I used to watch that show and used to tell that I want to be like him. Govinda Ji is my inspiration. Today also, I watch his movies. I have also done theatre for 4 years. I did a play of Sardar Udham Singh where I was Sardar Udham Singh. The name of the play was Jallianwala Bagh. This play taught me a lot. I have a lot of auditions but I wasn’t getting the ropes that I wanted. So in between I did TV commercials and digital ads and later I got a call for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, I gave the audition and got selected,” he says.

However, this industry is unpredictable, admits Roshan, adding, “Nobody knows what can happen. I have seen people getting replaced overnight or characters getting killed or getting over. I believe in going with the flow and believe in the moment. I just want to do my work. If you do good work today you will get good work tomorrow.”

Talking about future plans, he says, “I want to do challenging characters. My comedy zone is strong but I would like to explore some challenging roles and a lead as well. I also want to play negative and dark roles. It’s just been three years since I have entered the industry and the change that I have seen is that now the auditions are quite easy. Rest everything is the same, I feel.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 13:15

Roshan Kapoor on being part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: There was pressure to play a funny character well
