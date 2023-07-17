Roshni Kapoor breaks her silence on not participating in TV reality shows

MUMBAI: As we all know, actress and brand endorser Roshni Kapoor is one of the most beautiful and influential personalities on the internet. The actress never fails to woo us with her enchanting beauty. Whether it is her viral posts on Instagram or new brand endorsement deals, she always raises everyone's attention.

As per the reports, much has been said about Roshni's participation in TV reality shows like 'Bigg Boss'. Rumours allegedly suggested that Roshni was approached as a contestant for 'Bigg Boss 15' and Wild Card entrant for 'Bigg Boss OTT season 2'. When asked about it, the actress expressed her disinterest by stating that she is not inclined towards participating in TV reality shows.

Well, her decision to stay away from the TV reality show might leave her fans shocked and surprised. In her explanation, the actress revealed that she enjoys watching reality shows like 'Bigg Boss', but only the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes featuring the show's host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Furthermore, Roshni believes that she does not match the show's format.

Elaborating on it, she further revealed, "I am a private person. I would be uncomfortable exposing my life on national television 24/7. At this moment, I have an array of projects in the pipeline. Also, God has been kind for giving the best life to me."

As Roshni Kapoor excels in her professional realm, the actress has mesmerised her fans with top-notch content creation skills. With over 500 endorsement deals, Kapoor has collaborated with brands from different verticals like luxury lifestyle, fashion, beauty, fitness and travel. While signing off, Roshni Kapoor smiled and gave an amusing reply if she would participate in TV reality shows in the future. "I would participate, only if I am broke.", she concluded.