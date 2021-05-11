Rrahul Sudhir opens up on his introverted nature; reveals he loves to be with himself

MUMBAI: Rrahul Sudhir has become the heartthrob of the nation with his current show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The actor is seen playing the role of Vansh Raisinghania on the show and winning hearts with his stellar performance.

Rrahul Sudhir's onscreen jodi with Helly Shah worked wonders and the viewers are loving this brand new pair of the small screen.

We all know how Rrahul Sudhir played an out-and-out white-collar mafia Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 in the beginning and his character changed a lot as the show's story progressed.

ALSO READ: Rrahul Sudhir reveals what left him frustrated during the mock tests of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Rrahul Sudhir managed to connect to the viewers instantly.

There are several scenes in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 that Rrahul nailed beautifully and won several accolades from the viewers for the same.

In one of his interviews, Rrahul Sudhir opened up about his introverted nature.

The actor said that he doesn't talk much and he is an introvert. He likes to stay in his room.

Rrahul reveals that he likes to be in his own space and read stuff or play the guitar.

The actor reveals that all of this is him. He said that it just starts with him and ends with him.

Rrahul busts the myth about him that he is very arrogant but he said that he is very self-centred and he is very shy to do most of the things which normally people do.

Well, we hope now you know Rrahul much better than before!

