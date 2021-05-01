Rrahul Sudhir reveals that he likes to spend with THIS Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 co-star

MUMBAI: Popular digital platform Voot Select's romantic-thriller series Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has been getting rave responses from the viewers ever since it started airing on the small screens.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has garnered several praises for the storyline which has managed to keep the audiences hooked to the screen.

The show has witnessed some surprising twists and turns in the story till now.

Rrahul Sudhir has become a heartthrob of the nation with Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 where he is seen as Vansh Rai Singhania.

The viewers witnessed Vansh's changed nature after falling in love with Ridhima, followed by Kabir's devil avatar which unfolded as the story progressed. These surprising twists in the story were no less than a treat for the viewers.

Amid the show's success, Rrahul too has become quite popular among the fans. He is known for his intense cool looks and his strong baritone which can make anyone fall in love with him.

Fans are eager to know everything about Rrahul Sudhir. The actor too is quite active on social media and keeps sharing some amazing posts with his fans.

We came across a video where Rrahul was asked to name one person whom he loves to spend time with on the sets of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The actor was quick to take his co-star Zayn Ibad Khan's name.

Rrahul further jokingly said that even if he doesn't want to be with him, he ends up hanging out with him.

Zayn plays Vansh's most trusted employee on the show. His character's name is Angre.

So the next time you don't find Rrahul on the set, he would be probably hanging out with Zayn.

