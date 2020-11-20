Rrahul Sudhir's transformation from Vansh To Vihaan

MUMBAI: Rrahul Sudhir came, he conquered and ruled the hearts of many, especially the female fans, with his cracking debut on COLORS as Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjaawan. The actor, who was only one show old in the world of Indian television, won the hearts of millions through his character Vansh. As a white collared mafioso who is well dressed, rich, well-spoken yet a man of few words, Vansh loved his family and lived a very mysterious life. Apart from his dashing personality as an angry young man, the audience also loves Vansh’s romantic track with Ridhima (played by Helly Shah).

Ishq Mein Marjaawan, known for its thrilling plot, has taken a major twist where Vansh is dead and Riddhima realizes that he was not a criminal. When the entire Raisinghania family is mourning the death of their beloved son, a known face enters the show. Little did the Raisinghanias know that Vansh’s look alike Vihaan will enter their lives. Vihaan looks exactly like Vansh but his personality and habits are completely different. While Vansh was always on point and had an intimidating personality, Vihaan is completely harmless. Vihaan is a computer hacker who is only running after making money. He is extremely opportunistic and has no moral values. His clothes and mannerisms are also very casual and relaxed, just like his attitude.

Commenting on his new look, Rrahul Sudhir says, “I was surprised to see myself as Vihaan I look quite young and harmless in this look. I shaved after two years and I was shocked to see that I look so young without my beard! This was a very refreshing change for me. For Vansh’s character, I used to speak in an improvised tone which had a heavy base. But as Vihaan, I’m required to speak as a normal young guy in a thin voice. I have received a lot of love from my fans so far and I hope they will like me in my new avatar.”