Rubina Dilaik finds it a bit challenging to dance in front of Madhuri Dixit

'Bigg Boss 14' winner and actress Rubina Dilaik says that she is excited but nervous too as she has to show her dancing talent in front of Bollywood's twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 16:30
MUMBAI : 'Bigg Boss 14' winner and actress Rubina Dilaik says that she is excited but nervous too as she has to show her dancing talent in front of Bollywood's twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit.

Rubina has already been confirmed as one of the contestants on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. The show is coming back after five years with names like Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri in the panel of judges.

She said: "After doing 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I was prepared to tick another box on my list, dancing! And there cannot be a better platform than 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'."

"Being an actor, I've performed on screen before but dancing in front of the impeccable panel of judges and especially the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit ma'am will be a new challenge for me, and I love challenging myself."

Well looking forward to giving her best, she adds: "I eagerly look forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope, I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations."

Other contestants that are going to be seen on the show includes actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, 'Nach Baliye 7' winner Amruta Khanvilkar and Niti Taylor.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' will be airing soon on Colors.

Source : INS

Latest Video