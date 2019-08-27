News

Rubina Dilaik is ‘MUCH MORE’ than an actress...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 04:58 PM

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is a wonderful actress. She rose to fame with Chhoti Bahu and is a visual delight as she spreads her magic on the television screens as Soumya in her show Shakti.

After garnering a lot of appreciation, she was also seen in mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Jeannie Aur Juju. As Soumya, she not only entertains fans through her role but also through her social media handle by posing in vibrant and colourful sarees.

Today, the actress celebrates her birthday, and apart from being an actress, there is so much more to her personality. Let’s take a look at what makes her an amazing personality.

Apparently, Rubina is not very fond of desserts. She loves the food of Delhi and is a foodie. If there is any country apart from India she would like to settle down in, it would be France. Rubina is also an interior designer by profession.

She loves exploring different places and is a wanderer by heart. As much as she is dedicated to her profession, she is committed to yoga, which is a way of life for her.

Do you know anything else that Rubina swears by? Drop in your views in the comments section below!

Tags > Rubina Dilaik, Chhoti Bahu, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju, Soumya, being an actress, Rubina,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dance Deewane's Ganpati Special

Dance Deewane's Ganpati Special
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

past seven days