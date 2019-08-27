Rubina Dilaik is ‘MUCH MORE’ than an actress...

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is a wonderful actress. She rose to fame with Chhoti Bahu and is a visual delight as she spreads her magic on the television screens as Soumya in her show Shakti.



After garnering a lot of appreciation, she was also seen in mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Jeannie Aur Juju. As Soumya, she not only entertains fans through her role but also through her social media handle by posing in vibrant and colourful sarees.



Today, the actress celebrates her birthday, and apart from being an actress, there is so much more to her personality. Let’s take a look at what makes her an amazing personality.



Apparently, Rubina is not very fond of desserts. She loves the food of Delhi and is a foodie. If there is any country apart from India she would like to settle down in, it would be France. Rubina is also an interior designer by profession.



She loves exploring different places and is a wanderer by heart. As much as she is dedicated to her profession, she is committed to yoga, which is a way of life for her.



Do you know anything else that Rubina swears by? Drop in your views in the comments section below!