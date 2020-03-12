News

Rucha Gujarathi to welcome a new member in her family

12 Mar 2020 05:31 PM

MUMBAI: Television actress Rucha Gujarathi is well known for her roles in Kkusum, Saas Bina Sasural, and Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se. The actress is expecting her first child soon. Yes, she is all set to embrace motherhood.

Rucha is married to Vishal Jaiswal, a businessman. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in a close-knit affair, followed by a grand wedding reception.

Earlier, Rucha was married to Mitul Sanghavi. But the marriage turned out to be an abusive and bitter one.

We wish her and the baby good health!

