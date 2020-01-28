Rudra ignores Maya's call : Beyhadh 2: 27th January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Ananya shares her excitement with Rudra and asking him if he is happy. Rudra recalls Maya words. He says that she is happy, Rishi is happy wherever he is and his family is happy so he will fulfill his commitment which he gave her. Ananya hugs Rudra. Maya’s call but he cuts the call.Maya laughs evilly saying that he thinks that he will get spared by not answering her calls. Rajiv asks her why she is playing games with Rudra. Maya replies that Rudra was meant to die now but he changed her plans by joining his father. Rajiv asks her why she didn’t kill Rudra before. Maya writes on mirror “Rudra weds Ananya” and tells Rajiv that Rudra’s death moment hasn’t come yet since he will die on his marriage day only when people from far will come and witness his death.MJ and Amir are talking and MJ says that past could show up anytime so they have to be careful. Just then Ananya’s parents come and her father says that the past has to show up for sure. He goes to hug MJ. Ananya’s mother, Shalini, says that they had to come for their daughter’s marriage and it is strange that the daughter is hers but someone else took her marriage decision. MJ says that Rudra and Ananya were denying but it was Rishi’s last wish. Ananya’s father gives his condolences for Rishi to MJ. Ananya comes and hugs her parents. Rudra receives Maya’s call but doesn’t pick it up. Shalini says that Ananya is marrying her best friend and asks her if she will fulfill her friendship duties or her marriage ones. Rudra says that any relation is incomplete without friendship. MJ says that the wedding will be a grand one as Rishi wanted. Rudra keeps getting Maya’s calls so he blocks her.

At night Rudra is seen fencing while recalling his moments with Maya. The latter comes and says that memories can’t be killed and if he wants he can try killing her but her memories will not leave him. Rudra has his sword pointed at her but puts it down. Maya asks him why he stopped. He replies that he isn’t as heartless as Maya Jaising and is about to confess that he loves her but stops. He asks her why she has come there. Maya answers that she is there to fight him and asks him if he is ready to fight against her. Rudra agrees and they start fencing. Maya says that he has to fight with his heart if he wants to free himself from the cage of memories. Rudra replies that he has never been caged in memories. Maya blames him of lying. Rudra throws the sword and is about to leave but suddenly Maya throws a sac upon him.On the other hand Ananya asks Shalini not to worry as Rudra is her best friend. Shalini says that Rudra is just her best friend and doesn’t love her. Ananya says that he loves her but his love is different and she will prove it by calling Rudra who will pick up her call immediately. She calls Rudra but he doesn’t pick up her calls. Shalini shares her concern with Ananya’s father who says that nothing more dangerous than someone who knows your every secret. He swears that he won’t spare anybody who will hurt Ananya, be it MJ, Rudra or someone else.

Maya looks at Rudra’s phone as Ananya is calling him. She has brought Rudra in her house. She smirks. Rudra is still in the sac and shouts for Maya to free him. Maya frees him. Rudra is about to leave but Maya says that he can’t get married without a bachelor party. Rudra refuses to party as Rishi has just died. Maya says that Rishi would want his happiness only and he is anyway getting married even after his brother’s recent death. Rudra has no reply.

Maya switches off the lights and starts singing “Muskaanjhootihai”. She seduces Rudra sensually dancing with him on the song. She makes him sit on an armchair and sits next to him. She comes closer to Rudra making him drink alcohol from glass but suddenly Rudra stands up.

Maya is drunk and tries stopping Rudra who asks her what she wants and what game she is playing. Maya says that she is just fulfilling her duty as a friend since her friend is getting married. Rudra asks her if they are friends. Maya asks if they aren’t friends and if he does what he does with her with everybody. Maya blames her of being a wimp as he isn’t even able to do what he wants. Rudra says that he is just doing what Rishi wanted. Maya says that he is lying as Rishi just wanted him to be happy. Rudra is about to leave saying that she has gone mad. Maya stops him and says that he is making a big mistake by marrying Ananya and asks him if he will be able to survive in a relationship without love. Maya is about to fall but Rudra holds her. She comes closer to him but he looks away. Maya tells him that he doesn’t need to worry as she won’t kiss her without his permission. Just then Rajiv comes and apologizes for disturbing them as he sees them close. Rudra leaves Maya and asks Rajiv to take care of her. He leaves. Maya shouts from behind asking him to unblock his number at least if he doesn’t love her. He has gone. Rajiv says that it seems like she has drank whole the bottle of alcohol. Maya smirks. She reveals that she hasn’t drank even a bit of it since alcohol makes you do mistakes and she has no time to make any.The next morning Rudra looks at himself in the mirror and sees Maya’s nails’ signs on his chest.

Maya looks at the pictures of MJ’s family. There are two blank pictures. She says that there are two sinners left yet, seven people has destroyed her life and have to pay for it but for now they can celebrate some happiness. She says that tomorrow is Rudra’shaldi function and only she will color him.