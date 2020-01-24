Rudraksh blames Prisha Yeh Hai Chahatein 23rd January 2020 Written Episode Update

MUMBAI: Yuvraj acts smart in front of Prisha. he acts he says he will be in jail he wanted to save his father but Prisha gets worried. Police come there. Rajeev informed police Prisha tells them it was an accident and she sits in car. Yuvraj gets happy because of his acting work. Rudra is on the way. He calls Bhatia and asks for Rajeev. he calls Bhatiya to confirm the meeting but he gets to know there was no meeting. he feels disappointed. Yuvraj says you can't blame yourself you have Saransh.

Prisha blames herself for the accident and gets arrested. Yuvraj gives a villain smile. Yuvraj tells her that he supports her and he will try to take her out of this mess. Rudra gets shocked to see Rajeev 's dead body. Rudraksh is Shocked to know about Prisha killed his brother he gets angry with her. Man tries to kidnap Saransh but he manages to escape. Rudraksh catches Prisha to suffocate her. Police stop him. Yuvraj thinks I got saved, I have to do this drama until Prisha goes to jail. He asks Prisha is she fine. He scolds Rudra. He says Prisha didn’t kill Rajeev, it was an accident. Rudra says you won’t say in between, I will kill her. Yuvraj says you can’t take law in hand. Rudraksh says I will punish her. Yuvraj asks Prisha not to worry, nothing can happen.