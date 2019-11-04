Ruhi Singh in MX Player’s Runaway Lugai

MUMBAI: Ruhi Singh has been part of film as well as web projects. She is best known for her performance in Madhur Bhandarkar's film, Calendar Girls. She has also acted in Operation Cobra. She has now bagged her new project.



The model-actress will be seen in MX Player’s Runaway Lugai.



Runaway Lugai is helmed by renowned director Avinash Das and written by Abir Sen Gupta. It stars Sanjay Mishra and Naveen Kasturia in key roles. Now, according to the latest media reports, Ruhi Singh is the latest actress to join the team.