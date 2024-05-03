Ruhi to Veer; characters that turned negative and left the audience SPEECHLESS

We have witnessed a lot of vamps become good and there have been some unbelievable moments when positive characters have suddenly gone negative!
Pandya Store

MUMBAI : TV series may share a common melodrama, but be prepared for significant storyline shifts in these programs. You could never predict what would happen in a serial. Some of the most significant twists and turns are depicted in the serials; some are so bizarre that they will make you question everything!

A 400-year-old live person can occasionally return back to life (Baa from Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi). More odd scenarios include a chimpanzee falling in love with a female (Thapki Pyaar Ki) and a completely normal woman turning into 'makkhi’ or pregnant with the devil's offspring! 

Chiku in Pandya Store

Chiku wanted to take revenge from the Makwana family for making Natasha’s life difficult and hence he married Isha and got the entire property of the Makwana’s under his name thereby leaving them bankrupt.

Vinayak in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Vinu thought that Sai was trying to separate his parents Virat and Pakkhi and hence did not like her. While he was seen as a caring brother to Savi, post the leap he returned but only with a lot of angst against Savi.

Veer in Teri Meri Doriyaann

Veer got negatively influenced by his success as a musician and   got into drugs. His behaviour got uncontrollable.

Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ruhi and Abhira were in good terms but things took a 360 degree turn when Armaan got married to Abhira. Ruhi wants Armaan back in her life and hence has turned negative.

Choti Anu/ Aadhya in Anupamaa

Choti Anu is the adopted daughter of Anupamaa and Anuj and when they separated, she wanted to bring them back together but now that Shruti is in her life and has been living with Anuj, she has turned negative and is against Anupamaa. 

