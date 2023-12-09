Ruma Sharma: “I've always had this deep, profound love for Indian television”

Ruma Sharma

MUMBAI: In a world where dreams take flight, actress Ruma Sharma's heart is set on soaring in the vibrant skies of Indian television. With a profound love for the medium, Ruma is all set to make her mark in the industry, driven by her passion for storytelling and a deep connection with the hearts of millions.

"I've always had this deep, profound love for Indian television. It's like a canvas where emotions are painted in the most vibrant and heartfelt hues. The world of daily soaps, with its rich storytelling and the ability to connect with millions of viewers, has always fascinated me. I dream of making it big in the world of Indian television because I believe it's an incredible platform where I can truly express myself and connect with the hearts of the audience," says Ruma, her eyes reflecting the determination that fuels her journey.

Indian television, with its remarkable reach that extends even into the most remote corners of our diverse nation, holds a special place in Ruma's heart. She remarks, "It's incredible how television serials become a part of people's daily lives, almost like a cherished ritual. For many, it's not just entertainment; it's a way to stay connected with their favorite actors and characters, a way to feel a part of a larger community. It's heartening to know that through the medium of television, we can touch the lives and hearts of people from all walks of life, and I'm truly excited to be a part of this extraordinary journey, to become a familiar face in the households of countless Indians, and to connect with them on a personal level through our serials."

Ruma Sharma's upcoming web series, "The Honey Trap Squad," promises to be a captivating addition to her already impressive portfolio. With her recent appearance in Benny Dayal's music video, "Coffee Ke Bahaane," she has already won hearts with her charm and talent. As she embarks on her journey into Indian television, there's no doubt that Ruma Sharma is poised to make waves, bringing her passion, dedication, and artistry to the forefront of the entertainment industry. Watch out for this rising star as she continues to shine bright in the world of Indian television.

