Rupa Divetia to enter Dangal TV’s Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal

Dangal TV’s Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal will soon witness a new entry!

According to our sources, noted actress Rupa Divetia, known for his work in Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Kkusum' has been roped in for the show. She's playing Moong Singh's (Soneer Vadhera) mother & Samar's (Farman Haider) Daadi.

Rupa has also been part of shows like Shubh Aarambh, Brahmarakshas 2, Beyhadh 2, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein and many more.

We could not get through the actress for a comment.

Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal stars Nishant Singh Malkani, Nyra Banerjee, Hardika Sharma and Ajinkya Mishra. The show is being produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment. The show went on air 19 July 2021.

The show revolves around the beautiful concept of how Rakhi is also about how a sister also protects the brother. Rasal's role is enacted by Hardika Sharma and Shivraj's role is enacted by Azinkya Mishra. The show has found a connection with viewers and people are impressed by the new concept. Nishant Malkani also plays an important role in the show.

