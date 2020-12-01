Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim explained me the premise of how the Modi family functions for me to have a better understanding: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Sneha Jain aka Gehna

MUMBAI: Sneha Jain is a wonderful actress.

She has made her debut with Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and the audience cannot have enough of her already. Playing the titular role of Gehna in the show, Sneha delivers an impactful performance. We contacted Sneha to know more about her experience shooting for the iconic show and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sneha shared, “I am absolutely loving shooting for the show. My co-actors are also very good and we have good teamwork. Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim have been a part of the original show and they explained me the premise of how the Modi family functions for me to have a better understanding.”

We asked Sneha about her look which is non-glamourous compared to the other characters.

She averred, “Well, yes and I was quite happy as there would not be too much of make-up and dressing up. I am a simple person in real life as well and I like making people happy. There are quite some moments where I can relate to Gehna.”

Well said Sneha!