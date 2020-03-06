Rupali dances barefoot on scorching floor of Sun temple in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Actress Rupaly Ganguly is preparing hard for her new show "Anupamaa", in which she will be seen playing a mother, who has the hidden talent of a Kathak dancer. And to get into the skin of the character, Rupali danced barefoot on the scorching floor of the Sun Temple in Ahmedabad.
"It might sound a little weird but I love being barefoot. Hence, I loved dancing barefoot on the heated floors of Sun Temple. Although my feet are scorched and burnt, I enjoyed so much that I couldn't feel any pain and continued giving the shot. I hope the audiences loves my performance too," Rupali said.
"Anupamaa" will soon air on Star Plus.
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment