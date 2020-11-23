Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama has a special name for Paras aka Samar

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one in BARC ratings as the storyline is so gripping and real.

One of the main reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look so real.

Also, Rupali and Paras share a great bond of friendship just like the on-screen characters of a mother and son.

The actress shared a post where she revealed a special name that she has for our very own Samar of Anupama.

In the post, she shared a very goofy photo of Paras and revealed how he always on diet and he is their on-set PO and she calls him Kung Fu Paras just like Kung Fu Panda.

Isn’t that such a sweet and lovely name?

Well, it's good to see that amidst the tough and crazy schedules the entire team is having fun and a light moment to ease out from their hectic shooting schedules.

Anupama these days is having a very interesting storyline being telecasted as she has come to know about Vanraj’s betrayal and the audiences love the show for its story that is so grippy and real.

