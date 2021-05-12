Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama reveals how motherhood changed her life

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in telly town. She rose to fame with her performance in Sanjivani and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

After working in the serial Parvarish, she took a break from television to embrace motherhood.

Now, she is back with a bang in the serial Anupamaa as the lead protagonist. The serial went on air recently and has already made a place in the audience’s hearts. Viewers are loving her as Anupamaa.

The audiences love the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

In a recent interview, Rupali opened up about how motherhood has changed her as a person.

In the interview, she said that when her labour pain started, she was happy that her child was coming into this world, and the moment she held him in her arms she knew her life had changed and it's going to a beautiful journey.

( ALSO READ : THIS is what Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama had to say about the director of the show! )

She also said that no mother becomes one with any sort of training or following any sort of guide. She learns everything through the process and takes one day at a time.

Rupali further says that at one point, she was very protective of her son. If he ate French fries at night, she would panic and wonder what would happen if he gets cholesterol.

But thankfully, because of her husband's support and guidance, she has calmed down now as he told her to not worry about what would happen thirty years later.

The actress said that her son called his father bapu, and they have a strong bond. The first word that he said was 'pa..pa'. he said 'ma' after a long time.

At the end, Rupali said that motherhood changes one for the better as your child becomes the center of your life and one doesn’t think of anything but their kid, and for Rupali, her family means everything.

Well, no wonder she essays the role of a mother so well on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar.