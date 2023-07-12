Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, To Recreate Her Famous Dialogue "Tumhe Usse Kya" With Remo Dsouza In the Star Plus' 7th season of Dance Plus, Dance+ Pro?

Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI : Dance Plus has earned a special place in the hearts of the audience as one of India's most loved and cherished dance reality shows. Dance Plus is his e back with its seventh season, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the captains -  Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance + Pro is all set to keep the viewers glued to their screens.

It looks like it is going to be a double dhamaal for all the Dance Plus and Anupamaa fans! If speculations are to be believed, then the audience's favourite Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, will grace the stage of Dance + Pro as a wild card judge and recreate her famous dialogue Tumhe Usse Kya with Remo D'Souza. It will certainly be a visual treat for the audience to see Rupali Ganguly and Remo D'Souza together on screen. Just like you, we too wish these rumours come true!

Dance + Pro is all set to bring to life desi moves with a modern twist! Groove and move with your best foot forward!
 

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Tumhe Usse Kya Remo Dsouza Dance Plus Dance+ Pro Shakti Mohan Punit Pathak Rahul Shetty  Tellychakkar
