Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa’s sweet birthday wish for producer Rajan Shahi on his birthday

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the ace producers in television. He has given us hit shows like Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Chaand Chupa Badal Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Anupamaa and the list goes on.

Interestingly, all the shows of the producer became a huge hit among the viewers. Not just that, even the show's characters became overnight stars and are ruling the television industry.

Just like Rajan Shahi's shows are always about family, love and how to maintain a bond with the near and dear ones, the ace producer is also a complete family man in real life. Apart from being successful on the professional front, Rajan is known for sharing bonds with their actors like a family.

Today (3 December) happens to be the birthday Rajan and his cast members are making it special for him. He cut a cake this morning in the presence of the Anupamaa cast. Anupamaa’s lead Rupali Ganguly has wished Mr Shahi with a sweet message by sharing a video on her Instagram handle.