Rupali Ganguly credits husband for motivating her to make her comeback with Anupama

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of many serials. She is known for playing Dr Simran Chopra in the Star Plus serial Sanjivani and Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. Her new show is Anupamaa.

With this show, she is making her comeback on TV. The actress had been away from daily soaps for almost seven years now. Rupali was last seen in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which aired on Sony TV in 2013. Opening up about her surprising comeback, Rupali gave all the credits to her husband (Ashwin K Verma), who motivated and supported her to give a nod to this new show. Rupali said that her dear hubby deserves all the credit to this, as he is the force behind her decision. While Rupali was all happy taking care of her little son, her husband encouraged her to take up the show. She further revealed that she worked for 12 to 13 hours a day for her comeback show. Since her better-half helped her out in taking care of the family and child she could take work out things. Rupali's husband prompted her to take the call and prove her mettle as an actor.

Anupamaa was set to premier on 16 March, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the launch has now been postponed.

