Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt note for This co-star from Anupamaa

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa.
Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn't plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Anuj feeling bad for his daughter who is suffering because of her kindness.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Rupali Ganguly shares a great bond with most of her co-stars from the show and this time too, she took it upon herself to welcome this new entry on the show.

She posted these pictures from the set to welcome Nitesh Pandey on board and called him an actor who is par excellence!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama have a special moment as they get ready for the day and Anupama veers off the evil energies off Anuj and later, Anuj helps her dry her hair.

As they are that the breakfast table, Anupama enquires if Anuj needs to go to office today and is hesitating saying that they are alone at home. However, he leaves for work, with the promise of returning soon.

