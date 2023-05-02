Rupali Ganguly: Proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who came into spotlight with the hugely successful television show 'Anupamaa', is proud that people call her by her character's name instead of real name.
02/05/2023
MUMBAI:  Actress Rupali Ganguly, who came into spotlight with the hugely successful television show 'Anupamaa', is proud that people call her by her character's name instead of real name.

The show began in 2020, and is going on to achieve top TRP ratings week on week. To mark the occasion, the team had called for a celebration.

Talking about the show Rupali said: "Eternally thankful to you Rajan shahi you are a magician and thank you Star Plus for making us what we are. Wherever we go I feel happy that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali, I feel proud."

"I am so excited to come back to work the next day and I hope this enthusiasm continues. We will keep going."

She added: "I lost my dad in 2016 but when I walk on the sets I feel his presence. So, this is home to me. This is my home and I spend at least 12 hours on the sets and I love being here every day. Thank you each and every one of you."

'Anupamaa' is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

SOURCE: IANS

 



