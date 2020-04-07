Rupali Ganguly is re-living her character of Monisha from Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai

MUMBAI: The quarantine has got special with a list of old and iconic shows that have returned on TV. With the complete lockdown, channels are re-running the shows and making fans all nostalgic.

Producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,

JD Majethia,continues to enjoy a very strong fan following even after a decade of being aired on television.

One of the hit shows which has returned in comedy sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show is still loved by masses for its storyline and characters played by actors Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly and Sumeet Raghavan.

On the show being once again aired on Star Bharat at 10am, Rupali Ganguly is re-living like her character Monisha. She is dressed up in her role and enjoying watching the show once again.

She shared pictures on her Insta handle and wrote, “Suddenly when the #monishasarabhai in me comes alive at #home.”