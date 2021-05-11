Rupali Ganguly shares one similarity between her and Anupamaa's character; reveals why she is like Monisha Sarabhai in real-life

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has become a household name for her current show Anupamaa which airs on Star Plus.

The seasoned actress made a comeback on the small screens after a long gap and managed to win several hearts with her stellar performance on the show.

Rupali is paired opposite Sudhanshu Pandey in Anupamaa and he is seen as Vanraj Shah.

The duo's onscreen pairing became a huge hit among the fans.

While Anupamaa's success has added another feather to Rupali's cap, the diva has already stunned everyone with her performance in her previous shows like Sanjivani, Parvarrish, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai among others.

Rupali's character Monisha in Sarabhai is still popular among the fans.

In one of her recent interviews, Rupali was asked if she shares any similarity between her and Anupamaa's character.

The actress said that there is just one similarity between Anupamaa and her which is the family for her family. The actress went on to say that her family means everything to her.

Further speaking about her real-life personality, Rupali said that she is just like Monisha in real life.

The actress said that she is lucky to have got married to Ashwin Verma who is just like Sahil Sarabhai. Rupali said that he is very caring.

Isn't that amazing?

