Rupali Ganguly's open appreciation for Producer Rajan Shahi!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 23:15
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI:   Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts since the beginning of the show and has surely made a mark in the industry with her performance. Recently, The DKP family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi where we witnessed the whole cast of Anupamaa performing aarti of Ganesh Ji and taking his blessings.

Rajan Shahi is a well known name and personality of the entertainment world. He has been in the industry for several years and has been entertaining the viewers with some amazing shows. Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Aayi Kuthe Kai Karte, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chaand Chupa Badal Mein, and Tere Sheher Mein among others are the shows that he has produced so far.

Recently, the viewers are amazed by his new offering, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Talking about Anupamaa, it is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts since the beginning of the show and has surely made a mark in the industry with her performance. Recently, The DKP family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi where we witnessed the whole cast of Anupamaa performing aarti of Ganesh Ji and taking his blessings.

When Tellychakkar got in touch with Rajan Shahi sir, he thanked Bappa and said “I am happy that in all the units be it any of our show, we all prayed together. This is the 4th year for Bappa coming on the sets of Anupamaa.” On asking Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly about how special this festival is, she said, “It is very special to me. It’s been 14 years for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 4th year for our show, 4th year Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte as well and 1st year for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. So it’s very exciting and it’s not just Anupamaa family. For us it’s DKP family. It’s him (Rajan Shahi sir) and the team, Vivek, Ranjeet, Arif, and Romesh sir, it’s the way these pillars hold us together and keep us bonded, and we feel Bappa has come to our home. It’s like Bappa coming in all the buildings in one neighbourhood where I feel like going to all these places for aarti. ”
 

