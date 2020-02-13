Rushad Rana REVEALS why he is GRATEFUL for bagging a role in Class of 2020

MUMBAI: Rushad Rana is a prominent personality of the Telly world, who has done a lot of popular TV shows in his long career span. The talented actor has previously starred in many shows like Hip Hip Hurray, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, India Calling, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Koi Laut Aya Hai, among others.

The actor, who was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, has bagged ALTBalaji's web-series, Class of 2020. The series has already created a lot of buzz with a bunch of talented actors starring together in a show. With Rushad being a part of the show, fans are super excited.

TellyChakkar got in an exclusive chat with Rushad where he spilt beans about his role in Class of 2020 and much more about his future projects.

Talking about his character, Rushad said, "I play the character of Anmol and I am a parent of two boys of the class 2020 namely Ronit and Neil. I'm a single father and I have a very nice relationship with my boys. At times, I'm a strict father, and on other occasions, I do masti with them."

Rushad further added, "The main persona of my character is that I'm a fun-loving guy. I'm not one of those strict fathers who lecture them. I'm not a typical father and am more of a friend."

Rana said that this character has been quite fun to play compared to all the intense roles he has played previously. The actor revealed that it was a refreshing experience to play such a beautiful character.

The Class of 2020 has lots of young actors. Talking about his experience of working with them, Rana said he truly loved working with these actors. He said how everyone was well-behaved and that they were also very punctual. He loved working with everyone.

Rushad revealed that he has a small part to play in the series but his role is quite impactful and meaningful. The actor has also thanked Vikas Gupta for offering him such a positive and beautiful role. He feels he has lovely scenes for himself in the show and he is grateful for bagging this show.

Apart from this, Rushad has signed Puncch Beat 2 and he is waiting for the show to roll. Rushad was previously a part of Puncch Beat season 1.

Rushad has also done several movies in the past. Revealing if he has signed any movie yet, the actor said that he has a few projects in his kitty and will be announcing them at the right time.

Well, Rushad's character in Class of 2020 is really an exciting one and we are sure he will win several accolades for the same.