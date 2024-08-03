UP’s Kshitij Saxena delivers a soulful rendition of ‘Satranga’, leaves Super Judge Neha Kakkar emotional on Superstar Singer 3

MUMBAI: Get ready to be spellbound as India's young singing sensations take center stage with Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer 3,  starting 9th March! In the quest to find ‘Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar, Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar’, this season will build upon the legacy and heritage of Indian music. Promising an unparalleled musical journey for these young dynamites will be Indian pop sensation, Neha Kakkar, who joins the show as the ‘Super Judge’ and Captains - Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble, who will impart their musical knowledge and steer participants towards musical brilliance. And, elevating the entertainment quotient of the show will be the host, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, with his quirky and cheerful persona.

Leaving everybody mesmerized with his soothing voice will be 13-year-old, Kshitij Saxena, from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, who performed a soul-stirring version of ‘Satranga’. Not only did he get a standing ovation from all but also left Super Judge Neha Kakkar with happy tears. Overwhelmed by the performance, Captain Mohd Danish will go on to the stage to give Kshitij a big hug for his heart-warming performance. 

An emotional Neha Kakkar shared, “Kshitij, the lyrics "Jo tere sang lage, woh he jo peepal ke dhage"— that part was just wow, it touched all the right chords. Your singing has profoundly touched me, giving me goosebumps. Kshitij, you bring joy from within, and your innocence, coupled with your singing style, especially for such a difficult song comes with great practice and responsibility. Your singing brings tears of emotion to my eyes, and I firmly believe that you are destined to become a star. Keep it up!"

Captain Mohd Danish wholeheartedly agreed with the Super Judge and shared, "You won my heart, Kshitij, I am super proud of your performance. You are truly amazing, and I could see my childhood in you."

Will Kshitij Saxena be able to get a Mohar and secure his position in the competition?

To watch this magical performance, tune into Superstar Singer 3 this 9th March, every Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

