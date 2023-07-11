Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 : Exclusive! Judge Anu Malik reveals how they chose contestants to record for original songs and opened up about the experience on recording those with them

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

Ace music director Anu Malik is one of the judges of the show and we have seen how he guides and appreciates the contestants and motivates them to sing better.

Anu Malik is known for his successful songs like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Border,Soldier, Biwi NO 1, Fiza, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Main Hoon Na, Baazigar etc.

He is known as one of the strict and honest judges but at the same time he guides the contestants.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the music director and asked him what he thought about the contestants this season and how did they choose the singers to record an original song.

How are you finding the contestants of this season?

I don’t know about any other reality show, but we have the best singers. They have got the love of the nation. They have the app Zee5, it’s a globing streaming app. First time in my career since I have been a judge on many reality shows, I am getting mails and messages internationally. They are calling me and telling me about the contestants and how much they love their voice and talent. This is going to be my best season of my life and I have got the best co judges, like Himesh and Neeti. With lot of hard work, we have finally chosen the contestants.

How was the experience recording with contestants?

It’s not easy as the contestant gets nervous. I kept calming him down and tell him it's OK and you are doing well. He is very emotional as he loved someone and she left him. That’s why it became difficult for him to sing the song. So, when he heard the song, he cried. I told Rik to sing the song and then I sent him home to calm down. He was so nervous that he was singing with him as he was afraid of what I would think. Then after 2 hrs, I made him sing and I told Rik that his life has changed. This credit goes to the entire team of Zee as they came up with the OG song idea.

What are the parameters of choosing a contestant for an OG song?

The parameter is that you sing so well that all three judges press that buzzer. It means that you need to have an original voice only. Late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosale are the original signers and they are so good. They have to have their own original voice and create identity. We are succeeding in finding that voice as the audience are liking the talent on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the talent on the show is commendable and Anu Malik as a judge guides them.

