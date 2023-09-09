Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy impresses Nagaland’s Minister!

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s tourism and higher education minister tweets about Kartik, an autistic prodigy who auditioned for the show
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 13:14
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: The new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back with a bang with some fantastic talent from different pockets of the country. One such contestant whose audition video has been doing the rounds on social media across WhatsApp groups and Instagram is Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy from Chennai, whose amazing performance to the song ‘O Re Piya’, has left everyone spellbound!  Being on the autistic spectrum, it is a challenge for Kartik to communicate and understand what people say. However, despite these challenges, Kartik delivered a breathtaking performance and has been selected for the mega audition round. That’s not it! His performance not only impressed the judges and fellow contestants but also Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along. In fact, Mr. Temjen posted Kartik’s performance video on his social media handle and captioned it- “I got goosebumps”.  

Impressed by his singing, judge Anu Malik said, “According to me, Kartik is a masterpiece, as he gave a fantastic performance despite his condition. I have to say, if God has not blessed Kartik with some things, he has gifted him with others. I feel really lucky that today I got this chance to watch him perform live. He is an inspiration, and certainly gives all of us the courage to move forward in life with positivity. I really commend his parents because they have sacrificed a lot to make him reach here. Kartik is such a pure soul; we all say that we haven’t seen God, but after meeting him, I can say that I feel God every time I come close to him.” 

Himesh Reshammiya said, "Kartik you and your music is just great. I must say, the song you chose is a very difficult one, but you sang really well with proper 'sur and taal', and made it look very effortless. You are God's miracle, and I feel you don't even know what you are capable of. I also want to take a moment to appreciate your parents because they sacrificed a lot to make you reach here today. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is very lucky to have you."

Neeti Mohan said, "Kartik your performance was just magical. I believe we don't choose music, music chooses us, and today, we can say that the way music has chosen you, it is nothing but a miracle. In fact, I am out of words, but just wanted to say you are selected in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa."

Kartik’s accomplishment of being noticed and applauded on a national singing platform comes as a beacon of hope for everyone on the autistic spectrum, proving yet again that where there is determination, there is always a way to turn your dreams into reality.

Witness the contestants’ magical performances every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 13:14

