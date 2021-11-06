Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Vraj Kshatriya leaves Himesh Reshammiya impressed after performing to Tere Naam and Photocopy

MUMBAI: With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in discovering some truly invaluable gems of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani and Bela Shende amongst many others. In the wake of the enormous success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs last year, Zee TV is back with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has managed to stay relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.



Eager to unearth and present only the finest of singing talent on its platform, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently concluded its audition phase with the Top 16 contestants making their way to the Grand Premiere of the show. Each of these contestants once again floored the judges as they sang their hearts out to some of the most melodious songs composed by the judges. While each contestant put up quite an astounding performance, it was Vraj Kshatriya who not only made the contestants groove but also got judge Himesh Reshammiya singing alongside him on the stage.

Delivering a rather impactful performance, Vraj performed to two of Himesh Reshammiya’s songs - ‘Tere Naam’ and Photocopy. Marvelled by the contestant’s talent, Himesh decided to then perform alongside him and immediately went up on stage to sing the key verse of Photocopy with Vraj once again.

Sharing his views on Vraj Kshatriya’s performance, Himesh Reshammiya said “You have an outstanding voice and it’s lovely hearing such great talents performing on our songs. I might have sung Tere Naam, but our very own Sajid-Wajid was behind this beautiful composition, and you did complete justice to it. I wish you all the luck and Jai Matadi let’s rock! (laughs)”

While Vraj Khatriya’s performance will catch everyone’s attention, the other contestants will also be seen putting up some outstanding performances on some original tracks composed by the talented judges.

To know more tune into Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!