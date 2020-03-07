Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champ: Kumar Sanu gifts a talented contestant a bicycle

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season welcomes the legends of Indian music Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu as judges and the popular anchor Maniesh Paul as the host. During the shoot, the audience were surprised by Kumar Sanu's heart-touching gesture for a talented youngster. Granthik, a 9-year-old kid from Nagpur, had come for the mega auditions of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs and won the hearts of the judges. Though he didn't get a medal from them to go further into the competition, he did tug their heartstrings. He does not have a surname because his father refused to accept him after he was born and he has been raised by his mother, who is a nurse at a local hospital. While she does everything to give him a good life, they didn't have a lot of money to afford his musical training, something which Granthik is passionate about. And hence, even though the judges saw a spark of potential in Granthik as he sang Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, they felt he deserved to get some proper musical training before coming back to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs again next year.

Touched by his zeal to learn, Kumar Sanu decided to offer financial help so that Granthik can come back stronger next year. But that was not it. When Granthik expressed his dream of owning a bicycle, Kumar Sanu fulfilled his childhood dream by gifting him one on set and 1 Lakh rupees cheque.

Credits: TOI