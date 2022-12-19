Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Bollywood superstar Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with a ‘little champs’ version and the show was a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable, to say the least, and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success, and now the show is coming back with its 9th season and will be launched soon.

Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, and Shankar Mahadevan are judging the show, whereas Bharti Singh is hosting the show.

The show is doing well for itself and is gaining good TRP ratings.

As per sources, Bollywood superstar Karisma Kapoor will be gracing the show.

Earlier, we had reported that Randhir Kapoor will be gracing the show but due to some reason he couldn’t make it and hence Karisma Kapoor will be gracing the show.

The contestants would be singing songs from her movie and would be giving her a tribute and she too will be encouraging the little ones to perform well.

This is the first time that the actress will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the contestants.

