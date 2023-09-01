Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Veteran actress Asha Parekh to grace the show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs is one of the most loved and celebrated reality shows on television. As per sources, veteran actress Asha Parekh will be gracing the show where she would be motivating the contestants and would encourage them to do better.  
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Veteran actress Asha Parekh to grace the show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with a ‘little champs’ version, and the show was a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable, to say the least, and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success, and now the show is coming back with its 9th season which will be launched soon.

Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, and Shankar Mahadevan are judging the show, whereas Bharti Singh is hosting the show.

The show is doing well for itself and is gaining good TRP ratings.

As per sources, veteran actress Asha Parekh will be gracing the show where she would be motivating the contestants and would encourage them to do better.

This will be the first time she is gracing the show in this season.

The contestants will be singing all her songs and would be taking the judges and the contestants to the good old days.

Are you excited to see Asha Parekh on the show?
 
Do let us know in the comments below.

