Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! This is when the show will premiere on television

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs will be beginning soon. Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show whereas Bharti Singh will be hosting it.

MUMBAI : Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

 The talent on this show is incredible and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with the little champs version and the show was a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable, to say the least, and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th season and the show will be launched soon.

As we have reported, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show whereas Bharti Singh will be hosting the show.

The show is all set to premiere in the last week of October though there is no date finalized. Mostly, it will begin on the 29th of October 2022.

Well, as we had reported earlier, the contestants of the upcoming season are going to be very talented and the judges are going to have a tough time judging the show.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

