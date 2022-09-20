Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! This is when the show will premiere on television

MUMBAI : Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with the little champs version and the show was a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable, to say the least, and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th season and the show will be launched soon.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE

As we have reported, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show whereas Bharti Singh will be hosting the show.

Tellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

The show is all set to premiere in the last week of October though there is no date finalized. Mostly, it will begin on the 29th of October 2022.

Well, as we had reported earlier, the contestants of the upcoming season are going to be very talented and the judges are going to have a tough time judging the show.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Neelanjana Ray talks about her future plans and reveals her best memories on the show