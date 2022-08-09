Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Must Read! Anu Malik talks about his experience judging the show for the first time, his bond with the judges on the show and more

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs will be beginning soon and Anu Malik is one of the judges on the show and this would be the first time he has associated with the show. Now, while interacting with the media he has spoken about his excitement to judge the show for the first time and much more.

 

ANU MALIK

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with a little champs version and the show was a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable to say the least and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th season and the show will be launched soon.

( ALSO READ  - Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Neelanjana Ray talks about her future plans and reveals her best memories on the show

As we have reported, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show whereas Bharti Singh will be hosting the show.

The show is all set to go on air in a couple of weeks and the fans are excited to watch the new season.

Anu Malik will be judging the show for the first time and now the music director interacted with the media where he spoke about how excited he is to host the show and how was his experience judging the show  with Neeti and Shankar.

How excited are you to begin this new journey with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs?

I am very excited to start with this new journey as the show is very successful and has won hearts, as all the singers sing so well and the TRP is so good that I remember in one of the years, the show ran for one year. This is the first season that I will be judging and I can assure you one thing the talent on the show will surprise you and will win your hearts.

How has your experience been on judging the show with Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan?

Let me first talk about Shankar Mahadevan, we have been friends for so many years as he has sung some songs for the music that I have given in movies. Whenever we met, we only spoke about songs and music and as far as Neeti is concerned, she is a very talented singer and the best part is that all the judges were in sync with each other and we got together like a house on fire.

What can the audience expect from the upcoming season of the show?

As I said, the talent on the show is outstanding and I have always said that East or West, India was the best as every contestant that comes in from the very corner of the country is very talented. I can assure you that the audience will be entertained with melody songs, as every contestant is very talented. You will fall in love with every contestant on the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see the new season with such talented contestants on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE

 


    
 

