Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Must Read! Bharti Singh talks about hosting the upcoming season and shares her thoughts on working with judges' panel

MUMBAI : Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with a little champs version and the show was a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable, to say the least and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th season and the show will be launched soon.

As we have reported, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show whereas Bharti Singh will be hosting the show. The show is all set to go on air in a couple of weeks and the fans are excited to watch the new season.

Bharti Singh will be hosting the upcoming season and this will be her first show on Zee Tv.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Bharti Singh and asked her how excited she is to host the upcoming season and what are her thoughts on working with the judge's panel.

How excited are you to host this upcoming season?

I am very happy that I am a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and this is my first association with Zee Tv where I am fully hosting a show or else I was only coming as a judge on the show and judging. And I am glad that the channel chose me. This show will be fun to host with the kids.

Now since you have become a mother and you are also hosting a show where you will be surrounded by kids, how is the feeling?

Yes, Golu will be around the sets sometimes. I fear to bring him as COVID hasn’t gone but then the days I don’t get him, I will have a fun time with the little children and change their diapers.

What do you have to say about working with the current judge’s panel?

I am excited for the audience to see my bond with Anu Malik as we keep fighting and have a lot of masti. Neeti Mohan is also fabulous and I am a huge fan of hers. Shankar Mahadevan is a legend and to share screen space with him, is a big thing and I feel blessed.

Well, it will be interesting to see the new season with such talented contestants on the show.

