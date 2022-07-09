Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Must Read! Neeti Mohan speaks about returning to television after a long break, missing her son on the set on the sets of the show and more

MUMBAI: Sa re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is unbelievable, and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with another show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and the show was a huge success with the kind of talent that appears on the show and it absolutely commendable.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th season and the show will be launched soon.

As we have reported, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show whereas Bharti Singh will be hosting the show.

The show is all set to go on air in a couple of weeks and the fans are excited to watch the new season.

Neeti Mohan is back on television after a huge break and she would be judging the show. Now, while interacting with the media, the singer spoke about her excitement about the show and revealed how much she would be missing her son on the show.

How excited are you to begin this new journey with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs?

I am coming back to judging a show after a long time and I am very excited to be part of the show. I feel privileged to be associated with this company and judge the show along with Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan. Through this show, I have realised that there is so much talent in our country. The audience will get to see lot of masti, talent and entertainment on the show. The kids are super talented and the audience will be connecting with their songs in no time.

After the lockdown, this is the first show that you will be judging and you returning to television after so many years. How excited are you about it?

The exceptional talent that is come on the show is commendable and plus, I have come back on Television after a long break. So much has happened since the COVID scare. I became a mother and now, life has become normal but the COVID scare always remains. I am so happy to be back on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Zee Tv has given us so many good reality shows and I believe in these shows, as I am a product of these reality shows. I came from here and have reached where I am today. The best talent goes ahead on these shows on their merit so I am too excited to be back.

How much are you going to miss being around your son as you will be surrounded by so many kids of the show?

Now since I have become a mother, I totally understand how parents feel when they perform and when they showcase their talent as parents have a big hand in shaping the life of a child, especially during their childhood. Children, if they are brought up in a positive environment and are drawn to music, then that’s the best thing that can happen to any child. I notice when I sing a song to my child, he responds to it so well and is always keen to learn and know about music. Every child with music becomes a good human and learns things faster.

Well, it will be interesting to see the new season with such talented contestants on the show.

