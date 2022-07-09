Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: WOW! This is how judges Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan and host Bharti Singh will be introduced on the show

The new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs will begin soon and now, the judges have already shot for the promo of the show where they are looking like school-going children.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 23:44
SHANKAR

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows of small screens.

The talent on this show is unbelievable, and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with another show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and the show was a huge success with the kind of talent that appeared on the show! The kids were super talented.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th season and the show will be launched soon.

As we have reported, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show whereas Bharti Singh will be hosting it.

The show is all set to go on air in a couple of weeks and the fans are excited to watch the new season.

( ALSO READ  - Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Neelanjana Ray talks about her future plans and reveals her best memories on the show

The judges and the host of the show have shot for the promo of the show and they would be introduced to the show as little children dressed in school uniforms as the show is all about kids.

The four of them look adorable in school uniforms and will bring a smile to your face.

Well, the judges are a talented bunch and the fans are very excited about the upcoming season.

This year also the talent is commendable and it will be difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the contestants.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE

 

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little champs Neeti Mohan Reality show a singing show Zee TV ZZE5 Essel production Anu Malik Shankar Mahadevan tellycyhakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 23:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! HERE’S why Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are the best couple
MUMBAI: The beautiful couple of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have always been people's favourite. The couple have set...
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the #BoyCott culture: says, “It’s simple, if a movie doesn’t work, it’s because of the content and no other reason and my movie Shamshera is an example of it”
MUMBAI: Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back,...
Exclusive! “I generally eat leftover food and raisins during midnight cravings”, says Girija Oak on her food habits, favorite outlet and more
MUMBAI: Actress Girija Oak is one such actress who needs no introduction. She is a personality who has equally famous...
Exclusive! “I would love to steal clothes from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wardrobe”, says Manasi Parekh Gohil when she talked about her fashion mantras, favorite designers and more
MUMBAI: Manasi Parekh is one such actress that does not need any introduction. She is not only an actress but also a...
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: WOW! This is how judges Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan and host Bharti Singh will be introduced on the show
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows of small screens.The talent on this...
ALIA BHATT& RANBIR KAPOOR REVEAL EACH OTHER’S FAVORITE PERFORMANCE DURING IMDb EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW “BURNING QUESTIONS”
MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of their film BrahmāstraPart One: Shiva on 9th September,currently trending at #1 on the...
Recent Stories
RANBIR
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the #BoyCott culture: says, “It’s simple, if a movie doesn’t work, it’s because of the content and no other reason and my movie Shamshera is an example of it”
Latest Video