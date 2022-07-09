Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: WOW! This is how judges Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan and host Bharti Singh will be introduced on the show

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows of small screens.

The talent on this show is unbelievable, and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with another show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and the show was a huge success with the kind of talent that appeared on the show! The kids were super talented.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th season and the show will be launched soon.

As we have reported, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show whereas Bharti Singh will be hosting it.

The show is all set to go on air in a couple of weeks and the fans are excited to watch the new season.

The judges and the host of the show have shot for the promo of the show and they would be introduced to the show as little children dressed in school uniforms as the show is all about kids.

The four of them look adorable in school uniforms and will bring a smile to your face.

Well, the judges are a talented bunch and the fans are very excited about the upcoming season.

This year also the talent is commendable and it will be difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the contestants.

