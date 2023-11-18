SA RE GA MA PA Season 31: Exclusive! Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, Anang Desai to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The audience are loving the new season and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, Anang Desai will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 18:06
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Once again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The new season has begun and the fans gave it thumbs up and love the contestants on the show.

As per sources, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, Anang Desai will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan.

There would be fun sessions with the contestant, judges and host of the show.

With the cast of Khichdi being the guest on the show the episode is going to be an entertaining one.

Well, the contestants too might prepare a special song for the cast and would entertain them.

Are you excited to see the cast of Khichdi on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 18:06

